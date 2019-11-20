Wednesday November 20, 2019 – The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), has released the number of employed Kenyans who are earning more than Sh 100,000 per month.





According to a report released on Wednesday, the number of Kenyans earning more than Sh 100,000 is 79, 982.





Out of these 63 percent were men while 37 percent were women.





Those earning more than Sh100, 000 accounted for 2.89 percent of the 2.70 million formal workers captured in the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) database.





The group includes professionals with several years of experience, State officers, managers and individuals with one or more postgraduate qualifications.





At a minimum of Sh100, 000, their pay is nearly six times the gross monthly per capita income of Sh16, 833.





The highest-paying jobs are concentrated in the private sector, which had 68,526 professionals or 85 percent of all the top earners.



