Saturday November 30, 2019

-Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed the money President Uhuru Kenyatta used to launch Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Bomas of Kenya on Wednesday.





Speaking during a fundraiser in Kirinyaga County on Friday,Kuria, who is opposed to BBI, said Uhuru spent Sh 500 million to convene the gathering. Over 5000 delegates converged at the Bomas of Kenya during the much publicized event.





"We spent Ksh500 million on BBI launch. Now they want to use Ksh20 billion to bring the project to the people for a referendum. I want to warn all leaders if we are not careful, we will not realise that

Kenyans are tired. We chose a BBI committee that went around compiling views.





"I myself obeyed the call and presented my views in Kiambu. The Ksh20 billion should be used to pay coffee, tea and milk farmers," Kuria said.





He went on to urge other leaders to reject a referendum and allow the BBI report to be passed through Parliament.





"We have accepted it and let them bring it to Parliament so that we pass it in 15 minutes," Kuria stated.



