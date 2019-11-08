Monday November 8, 2019

-Deputy President William Ruto has been accused of using huge amount of cash to campaign for Jublilee Party candidate, Macdonald Mariga in the just concluded Kibra by election.





According to Homa Bay women Representative, Gladys Wanga, in the last two months, Ruto spent Sh 200 million to woo Kibra voters to vote for Mariga.





“I have learnt reliably that in 2 months, tangatanga spent close to Sh200M to take over the bedroom. Each of the 11,000 votes cost a whooping Sh18, 000 of stolen money. What a pity!,” Wanga tweeted on Friday.





Wanga’s sentiments were echoed by Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, who said he is reliably informed that Ruto spent Sh 1.2 billion shillings in Kibra to campaign for Mariga.





"I met my colleagues MPs who are in the tangatanga squad, they were mourning and they said their boss was very mad with them for failing to deliver in Kibra even after using Sh1.2B for the by-election, which is equivalent to Sh109,000 per vote for the 11,000 votes," Keter said.



