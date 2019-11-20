Wednesday November 20, 2019 - The last act that suspended Treasury CS Henry and his suspended PS, Kamau Thugge, took before being kicked out of office has sparked controversy.





According to sources, the duo paid themselves a whopping Ksh 3.7 million each for preparing the 2019/2020 budget.





The source further revealed that the two received the cash despite the budget itself having loopholes that may have burdened Kenyans further with the national debt.

After their suspension and the consequent appointment of Ukur Yatani as the acting Treasury CS, he blew open the lid on the misdoings that marred the crucial docket.





After their moratorium, a meeting was convened at State House in Nairobi to discuss the way forward.





Yatani is said to have told President Uhuru Kenyatta about a Ksh 100 billion hole which was discovered in the budget that had been prepared by Rotich and Thugge and in which they awarded themselves 3.7 million each, and was ordered to redo the budget afresh.



