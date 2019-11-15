Friday November 15, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is set to retire in 2022 after serving two five year terms, has reportedly identified his successor as Mt Kenya region’s political kingpin.





Uhuru has been Mt Kenya’s kingpin since 2013 and in 2022, he will hand the baton to a credible leader in line with GEMA traditions.





On Friday, Uhuru named nominated MP, Maina Kamanda as the chairman of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Mt Kenya region





Sources said Uhuru wants to mould Maina Kamanda as he prepares him for the top seat once he goes home in 2022.





Other members who were named in BBI committee include Kiambu Women Representative, Gathoni Wa Muchomba, former Kigumo MP, Jamleck Kamau, Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) and Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru).





Kabando Wa Kabando, Wachira Karani, Maoka Maore and Peter Ndwiga were also named as BBI committee members for Mt Kenya region.



