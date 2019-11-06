Wednesday, November 6, 2019- We hope you made good money from our Champions League tips yesterday.
The Champions action resumes today with 8 matches lined up which is a good opportunity to make easy money.
The Europa League clash pitting Victoria Guimares and Arsenal will also be played tonight due to logistic issues in Portugal.
See the tips below and play responsibly.
ECL (19:55) Bayern Munich v Olympiakos –Over 2.5
ECL (22:00) Lokomotiv Moscow v Juventus-2
ECL (22:00) Atalanta v Man City –GG
ECL (22:00) Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid- X2
ECL (22:00) Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham –GG
ECL (22:00) PSG v Club Brugge –Over 2.5
ECL (22:00) Real Madrid v Glatasaray – 1
EEL (17:50) Guimares v Arsenal –GG
Good Luck.
