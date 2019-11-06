0 , , ,
Wednesday, November 6, 2019- We hope you made good money from our Champions League tips yesterday.

The Champions action resumes today with 8 matches lined up which is a good opportunity to make easy money. Here>>>

The Europa League clash pitting Victoria Guimares and Arsenal will also be played tonight due to logistic issues in Portugal.

See the tips below and play responsibly.

ECL (19:55) Bayern Munich v Olympiakos –Over 2.5 Here>>>

ECL (22:00) Lokomotiv Moscow v Juventus-2

ECL (22:00) Atalanta v Man City –GG

ECL (22:00) Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid- X2

ECL (22:00) Crvena Zvezda v Tottenham –GG Here>>>

ECL (22:00) PSG v Club Brugge –Over 2.5

ECL (22:00) Real Madrid v Glatasaray – 1

EEL (17:50) Guimares v Arsenal –GG  Here>>>

