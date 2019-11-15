Friday November 15, 2019-

President Uhuru Kenyatta seems to be digging his own political grave going by what is doing in central Kenya.





On Friday, Uhuru invited all Mt Kenya leaders to Sagana State Lodge where he is tried to calm the growing dissent in the region perceived to be his bedroom.





Uhuru is in reality facing a big rebellion with the region being divided into Kieleweke and Tanga Tanga factions.





Kieleweke which comprises of old guards and political rejects are in support of Uhuru’s handshake with Nattional Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga while Tanga Tanga group which comprises of youthful politicians is opposed to the handshake.





Uhuru is said to be unhappy with those opposed to handshake and on Thursday he refused to invite Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro to Sagana State Lodge for a consultative meeting.





Ndindi confirmed on Friday that he was not invited by vowed to soldier on with quest for a better Kenya.





Like late Kiharu MP, Kenneth Matiba, Nyoro said he is ready to pay a bigger sacrifice in fighting for what he believes in.





Mr Matiba stood up against the tyranny that came with the one-party system of the Kanu era under President Daniel arap Moi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST