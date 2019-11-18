Monday November 18, 2019 - Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has revealed how he was humiliated when he attended a meeting organised by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Sagana State Lodge last Friday.





Speaking on Sunday, Kuria revealed that he flew from Nairobi on a chopper only to be humiliated like a dog when he entered Sagana Lodge.





Kuria said the organisers of the said meeting forced him to sit on grass under the scorching sun.

According to Kuria, the unity call, which was the main theme of the event, was fake given that only a selected group was allowed to address the function, locking out others.





“Which unity are we talking about?”





“I flew from Nairobi on a chopper, when I got to Sagana, I was shown where to sit on the grass in the sun as if one needs to be shown where to sit in an open space.”





“The meeting flopped," he said.





Kuria concluded by saying that the entire meeting was a waste of time and a function that was choreographed to achieve another goal, different from what it was being drawn as seeking to achieve.



