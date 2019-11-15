Friday November 15, 2019 - Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has revealed how senior State House officials refused to invite Deputy President William Ruto to the Gema meeting at Sagana State Lodge where President Uhuru Kenyatta was the chief guest.





According to Ngunjiri, Ruto, who is second in command, had cancelled his earlier meetings planning to accompany the President to Central Kenya.





However, the evil State House m afia refused to invite Ruto who currently controls more than half of Mt Kenya vote.





Uhuru and his advisors were of the view that by inviting Ruto, they will sell him more to the electorate and this will change their game plan in 2022.





“Kuna wakora huko State House who refused to invite the DP.”





“The DP has always kept off and joined the President at his function.”





“In this one, every constituency will take 20 people and the DP is not invited,” Ngunjiri said.





Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, is among the wakoras who control State House.



