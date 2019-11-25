Monday November 25, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta reportedly embarrassed “Team Kieleweke” after they gave him a proposal requesting for funding for their political activities.





Team Kieleweke is a faction led by former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, and Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, and is opposed to Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.





According to impeccable sources, Uhuru lectured Maina Kamanda after he gave him the proposal and even tore it into pieces and urged him “to get a life”.





In the proposal, Maina together with Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, had requested millions of shillings to roll out more activities and recruit more members.





Uhuru told the two leaders that “they had no idea how far they have come with Ruto and how deep their friendship was.”





The President finally ordered his security to evict the two busy bodies from State House.





“They were ordered out by his bodyguards,” said the source.



