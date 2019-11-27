Wednesday November 27, 2019-

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday broke into a laughter after Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, was booed at the Bomas of Kenya for reportedly criticising Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Murkomen, who is also the Majority leader in the Senate, claimed the speakers chosen to address the audience was skewed, as leaders allied to the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had been given priority and were using the opportunity to criticise their opponents.





"We must have an honest discussion, even the way Junet you are running the program, we must have an honest discussion about it. Your Excellency, it would be a lie for me to leave this stage without saying that this program has been skewed to leave out people with different opinions," Murkomen stated, sending the crowd wild.





As he was booed, Uhuru was laughing uncontrollably meaning he was happy with how the crowd booed Murkomen.





Deputy President William Ruto who was sitting near the president was almost crying when Murkomen was heckled like a dog.





Here is the video…

Kama Kuna mtu mwenye anachukiwa sahii hii Kenya, ni kipchumba murkomen. pic.twitter.com/Tu89IlRZ4W November 27, 2019









The Kenyan DAILY POST







