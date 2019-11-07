Thursday November 7, 2019 -Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has narrated that his Kapsaret counterpart, Oscar Sudi, had been chased away by Kibra residents from Lindi Mosque polling station after he was caught red-handed committing electoral malpractice.





Speaking from the polling station as voters trooped in to elect their MP in the Kibra by-election, Junet alleged that there were four police officers dressed in civilian clothing from the center, that were asking residents not to participate in the by-elections.





"The policemen have been there since 4 a.m. in the morning and some of them are not from Nairobi and that's one of the reasons why we have been complaining that IEBC has not been able to do a proper job.





"Oscar Sudi and Benjamin Washiali came to the polling station and they were chased away like dogs because they were helping the policemen to do what they were doing (asking people not to vote)," he claimed.





Additionally, he stated that Sudi had to jump through the fence to avoid the wrath of some of the Kibra residents.



