Friday November 8, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto has turned his gun on leaders from his own Jubilee leaders who did not support Jubilee candidate, McDonald Mariga, who lost in the just concluded by-election in Kibra constituency.





Taking to his twitter account, Ruto said the outcome of the Kibra mini poll has shamed those Jubilee leaders who betrayed the party by supporting the ODM candidate Benard Imran Okoth instead of their own aspirant.





He added that his team had doubled the ruling party’s presence in Raila Odinga’s Kibra “bedroom”, a ‘territory otherwise considered no-go zone.’





“We have demonstrated unprecedented resolve in the face of many odds to proudly double our % presence in territory otherwise considered no-go & shaming those who betrayed our leader & party,” said Ruto.





He also thanked all those who supported Mariga and stood firm with the Jubilee candidate.

“Thank you all our leaders and members for standing firm with Mariga our JUBILEE candidate” he added.



