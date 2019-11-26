Tuesday November 26, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, was among senior Government officials who gathered at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday to receive the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





Raila, Deputy President William Ruto and over 40 leaders witnessed the handover of the report to President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The details of the report will be released to the public on Wednesday at The Bomas of Kenya .

Surprisingly, Raila who is the man behind BBI was never given anything by the Task Force Chairman Senator, Yusuf Haji, and he was only seen clapping as Uhuru perused the report alone.





Deputy President Dr William Ruto, who is blowing hot and cold on BBI, was caught on camera laughing at Raila Odinga, who looked isolated after the report was sneaked into State House by President’s aide.





“He was not given an opportunity to read the report.”





“He will read like common mwananchi tomorrow when the President makes it public,” said an MP associated with Ruto who celebrated the humiliation of Raila Odinga.



