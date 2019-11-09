Saturday November 9, 2019 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Junior, has fired a warning salvo at Deputy President William Ruto after the DP posted a congratulatory message with a twist to Kibra MP elect, Imran Okoth, on Twitter.





In an online post, Raila Odinga Jr told Ruto that his plan to eventually wrestle away the Kibra seat from ODM would not materialise based on their latest win.





"Notice of Tenure, Kwa ground ni different, kula ndimu zako pole pole, TIBIM!!!” the tweet read.

This was in response to Ruto’s earlier congratulatory message to Imran for clinching the Kibra seat and to Mariga for posing a challenge to the so-called, "bedroom."





"Pongezi Benard Okoth for Kibra. Congrats Mariga, Team Jubilee & supporters for daring the so-called 'bedroom', braving the chaos/violence, to double our vote from 12% (2017) to 26% now. Our competitors came down 78% (2017) to 52%. They retained the seat we have served notice," the DP said.





ODM's Bernard 'Imran' Otieno Okoth beat Jubilee Party's McDonald Mariga and 22 other candidates to clinch the Kibra Parliamentary seat in a fiercely contested battle.



