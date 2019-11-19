Tuesday November 19, 2019 -Busia Senator Amos Wako has been barred from entering the United States of America due to endemic corruption that he oversaw during his tenure as Attorney General of Kenya.





Wako was barred from the US alongside his wife, Flora, and his son.





His troubles were engineered by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in 1995.





Raila filed another private suit against the then Finance Minister George Saitoti and others.





In the suit, it was alleged that Saitoti had facilitated fraud when he authorised the payment of up to Ksh18 billion in export compensation for goods never exported and at 15% higher than the legal rate.





According to a report by Wikileaks that was published on September 1, 2009, this was one of the cases that had forced the US Department of Immigration to start procedures to block the then-Attorney General Amos Wako from entering the US.





Wikileaks claimed that the AG had intentionally bangled the case from court in order to circumvent justice.





"The AG did the same in a case pursued by then MP Raila Odinga in 1995 where and once again the Attorney General moved swiftly to take over and terminate this prosecution," Wikileaks reported.





On Monday, November 18, 2019, ten years after the Wikileaks report, the US State Departement proceeded to bar the now-former AG and current senator for Busia and members of his family from entering the US.





Wikileaks documents showed that Wako was accused of having engaged in and benefited from public corruption in his capacity as Attorney General for 18 years by interference with judicial and other public processes.



