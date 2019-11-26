Monday November 26, 2019 - Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has joined the Tanga Tanga bandwagon in condemning President Uhuru Kenyatta over the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





In a post on social media on Tuesday, Sudi, who is a close lieutenant of Deputy President William Ruto, also mocked Uhuru asking him to tell Kenyans when he will launch the Big Four Agenda.





Uhuru is expected for formally receive the report at State House before making it public on Wednesday at the Bomas of Kenya.





But Sudi asked Uhuru and his team to 'launch' the Big Four agenda, the manifesto that Uhuru has pledged to focus on as his legacy agenda.

"Those launching BBI today should also tell us when are they launching BIG FOUR agenda.”





“Can you launch it on Thursday please?#BBI," Sudi wrote.





A section of legislators allied to Ruto has vowed to boycott the State House launch accusing proponents of BBI of discrimination.





Dr Ruto, who is perceived to be a critic of the report, is expected to be part of the team receiving the BBI report on Tuesday.



