Monday November 4, 2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed how his colleagues betrayed him on January 30th, 2018 immediately after swearing in National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, as the People’s President at a public ceremony in Uhuru Park.





Though they pretended to be on his side, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, revealed how Siaya Senator, James Orengo, was approached by State agents and he gave them video evidence and fixed Miguna.





The general also named economist, David Ndii, businessman Jimmy Wanjigi and George Mboya as among those who were approached by State machinery to indict him.





He also mentioned NASA leader, Raila Odinga, as a leader of a gang of bigots who concocted lies to ensure he is sent to jail.





“These are the people who went behind my back and gave concocted in-camera evidence to the Kenya Police that I was organizing violent activities against the illegitimate Jubilee regime in Feb 2018: Raila Amollo Odinga, Jimmy Wanjigi, David Mwangi Ndii and George Mboya,”Miguna said.



