Friday November 8, 2019 -The incoming Kibra MP, Imran Okoth, has spoken after receiving a congratulatory call from Jubilee Party candidate, McDonald Mariga.





In a tweet on Thursday night, Imran confirmed that he had indeed received the call from his closest rival, saying that Mariga's gesture was the way to go.





He said that he was indeed humbled by the congratulatory call, promising to work together with his rivals for the interest of the Kibra Constituency.





"I'm humbled to have received a congratulatory call from @MarigaOfficial.”

“That’s the spirit of politics.”





“I promise to move forward with every interested party for the good of our people. God bless Kibra," Okoth's tweet read.





In the curiously generous call, the former Inter Milan player congratulated the ODM candidate and offered to work together with him should he be needed.





Mariga proved to be no pushover in what shaped up to be high stakes contest.





Deputy President Dr William Ruto invested his time in campaigning for the novice politician who was making a transition from sports to politics.





