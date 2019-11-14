Thursday November 14, 2019 - Renowned social media crusader and activist, Boniface Mwangi, has revealed how National Intelligence Service (NIS) silenced a leading journalist who wanted to reveal how Kenya's milk is toxic and poisonous.





President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family controls 80 percent of the milk market in Kenya.



The journalist wanted to enlighten Kenyans on how processed milk has been one of the leading causes of cancer and other lifestyle diseases.

According to Mwangi, when NIS noticed that the story will be published in one of the major local dailies, they bribed the top management at the media house and the journalist was threatened with a sack if he shared the story with anybody.



The ban included sharing it online





“ This year, one of the leading dailies removed a story on page 1 about poisonous milk after the headline was shared with NIS before the story went to print."



"The journalists who did the story can't leak it online because he will be fired. All Kenyan newsrooms have state gatekeepers ,” Boniface Mwangi said.





Mwangi also said the most corrupt people in Kenya are politicians, police and journalists.



