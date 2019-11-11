Monday November 11, 2019 -Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament Richard Onyonka has accused Deputy President William Ruto of voter bribery before the Kibra by-election.





Sepaking during an interview on Monday, Onyonka said he is aware of Ruto's meeting where he issued Sh1000 to every voter in a bid to win their hearts.





He said that it is unfortunate that the DP decided to convert his home into a campaign platform.





According to him, Ruto has failed the people by trying to bribe his way into Kibra.

"Voters were collecting KSh. 1000 from DP Ruto's home," he said.





Onyonka further revealed that he was aware of both Ford Kenya and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politicians were also visiting Ruto's home to collect money from the same.





"William Ruto came in too early.”





“He threatened ODM too early.”





“He took his home converting into a hotel.”





“People were going there to collect money every morning and every evening.”





“It was unspeakable.”





“He could have done it differently.”





“He didn't have to bring individuals into his home and in fact and what am told some people even from Ford Kenya and ODM were collecting money from his home," he said.





He also said Ruto stands no chance of ascending to power if he continues with the same trend in the political arena.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



