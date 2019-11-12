Tuesday November 12, 2019 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Jnr, has been attacked on social media after he asked Nairobi City Council to arrest men who were washing cars by the roadside in Lavington, Nairobi.





In a social media post on Tuesday morning, Junior said there is a Nairobi City by-law that prohibits washing of cars by the roadside in the splashy suburb.





“ At the risk of sounding unpopular I wish there was a bylaw that made it illegal to wash your car at the roadside in #Lavington @SimbaArati@MikeSonko,” Junior wrote.

But Junior’s words seemed to have irked Ainabkhoi MP, William Chepkut, who urged Raila Odinga Jnr to shut his big mouth.





He asked Raila Odinga Jnr to remember that his father has made a political career out of these poor people and he should be ashamed to make such a nonsensical remark.





“ Elite Entitlement. Your Father has made a career out of People like these but here you are shameless. Nonsense,” Chepkut told Raila Odinga Jnr.



