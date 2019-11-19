Tuesday November 19, 2019 - Deported lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has rained heavy blows on slay queen lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, with a photo he posted once posing in a yatch in Jamaican Islands.





Kipkorir, who brags to be one of the most successful lawyers in Kalenjin land, posted a photo enjoying the picturesque island known its music and culture.





Miguna, who termed Kipkorir as a ‘crooked slay queen lawyer” said he went to the Islands to wait for former Attorney General, Amos Wako, who was banned from travelling to the United States.





According to Miguna Miguna, Wako is among corrupt senior Government officials who are hiding trillions of shillings abroad.





Miguna even went personal on Kipkorir attacking his legs and breasts saying stealing public money cannot make them real men.





“Crooked Slay Queen Donald Kipkorir waiting for Crooked Amos Wako in Cayman Island where the despots and Con-Men are hiding our trillions. Look at the crook's breasts and legs! Stolen loot will never make them REAL MEN! Let's DEFEAT all of them!” Miguna stated and posted a photo of Kipkorir.





Here is Kipkorir's photo that he referenced