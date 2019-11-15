Friday November 15, 2019 - Interior Coordination Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has been left with an egg on his face after he tried to justify President Uhuru Kenyatta’s insatiable appetite for loans.





Kenya’s debt currently stands at Sh 6 trillion and the MPs want to increase the debt ceiling to Sh9 trillion in the current 2019/2020 fiscal year.





On Friday, Matiangi quoted a CNN article that said that “Americans now have a record $14 trillion in debt”





What Matiangi failed to understand is that the US is an extremely advanced economy that can manage its debt because systems work unlike Kenya where our debts are looted by senior government rats and pigs.





The CS also failed to note that USA is also home to Microsoft, Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Uber, Tesla whose value exceeds the country‘s national debt.





The CS who brags to have a PhD also failed to know that America gained independence in 1776 while Kenya got independence in 1963 - 200 years apart!



