Monday November 25, 2019 - West Pokot Governor, John Lonyangapuo, has made an urgent appeal to Interior CS, Fred Matiang'i, for a helicopter to aid in the search-and-rescue efforts occasioned by landslides in the County.





Lonyangapuo explained that lack of a resident helicopter in the County was hampering rescue activities in the tragedy-hit area.





Heavy rains hit the region causing deadly landslides with Tapach and Parua in Pokot South, and Tamkal in Pokot Central being the most affected.





The Governor further disclosed that the death toll was rising fast and that the latest number was pegged at 50.





"The national government, together with the county, we need to sit together."



"These people are permanently in danger."



"How can we take responsibility as a nation and remove them from the danger?"





"We actually need the national government to do this, we need a permanent chopper here."



"The one we had yesterday from the police came and left for Eldoret."



"The army one came and went to bring more food."



"We need one we can use for the time being," requested Lonyangapuo.





"This is my prayer and wish."



"As soon as the minister [Matiang'i] lands here, I will tell him that we need that chopper and I can even take the keys," continued Lonyangapuo.





The Governor further demonstrated how dire the situation was explaining that about 120,000 people were directly affected by the landslides.





"I have 5 sub-counties in West Pokot, 3 have been hit hard."



"In those 3 sub-counties about 80,000 - 120,000 people have been affected."





"Yesterday, they recovered around four or five bodies in the evening, a mother, her three children and a boda boda operator."



"The death toll is about 50 to 52 as I speak to you," he explained.



