Friday November 15, 2019 - Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, has issued President Uhuru Kenyatta with an ultimatum if he wants him to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)





Speaking on Thursday, Murkomen, who is also the Majority Leader in the Senate, said if Uhuru wants him to support BBI, he should first ask ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, to denounce violence.





“We want to insist that we, Jubilee leaders, will not endorse anything of [sic] BBI until Raila Odinga renounces violence and confesses his sins,” Murkomen said.

"As the Majority Leader in the Senate, I will not table anything of [sic] BBI and handshake until the principal partner of the handshake asks for forgiveness," Murkomen added





Murkomen was referring to the contentious Kibra by-election last week which saw Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, and former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, attacked by area residents.





Reports alleged that Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati, was behind the attacks, which escalated the war between Deputy President William Ruto and Odinga.



