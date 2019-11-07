Thursday November 7, 2019-

A middle aged Luhya woman accused of stealing Sh1.35 million from her male employer has stunned Makadara court when she claimed she had been paid for her sexual services, and that she did not steal the money.





Ruth Khaecha, who worked as a house-help for Nairobi businessman Paul Kanyi Mwangi, said the tycoon put Sh 1.35 million on her breasts after she offered him a marathon sex in January this year.





The sexual intercourse, she said, happened at Kanyi’s home in Balozi Estate, Muthaiga North in Nairobi.





Khaecha was arrested and charged with stealing Kanyi’s money.





The court heard that after making away with the cash, the suspect travelled to her father’s home in Kakamega. The accused allegedly used the money to buy a parcel of land in Kakamega.





She also used the money to acquire two motorcycles and a solar panel, which she gifted her father.





In her defence , Khaecha told the court that on the material day, Kanyi arrived home carrying nine envelopes.





She said invited her to his bedroom to help him arrange the envelopes in his wardrobe.





“All through, I did not know what the envelopes contained, though I suspected there was money in them. I knew a man’s weakness. As we were arranging the envelopes in the wardrobe, he started caressing me, telling he had carried money in the wrappers. I removed the contents in one of the sleeves, and confirmed that it was true he had money in them,” said Khaecha.





“It was not the first time Kanyi and I were having sex. This time around, I decided to give him excellent service, knowing too well the reward he will offer me will be life-changing for my children and I. When we were done having sex, he placed Ksh800, 000 on my breasts,” she said.





Khaecha told Makadara Chief Magistrate, Heston Nyaga, that she realised Kanyi’s wife was not satisfying him in bed the moment he started making sexual advances at her.





“I decided to help her [Kanyi’s wife] satisfy his man, and, in the process, I get money to provide for my children,” she said.





Makadara Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga said he will rule on the matter on November 22.





