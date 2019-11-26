Monday November 26, 2019

-Former Kiambu Governor, Wlliam Kabogo has mourned the death of police constable Daniel Etyang who was killed in Ruaka on Saturday in a "botched robbery operation".





Etyang and a taxi driver were killed when they attempted to rob a Nigerian national living in Ruaka.





But Kabogo has taken to twitter to defend the reputation of Daniel Etyang who worked under flying squad claiming that he knew him since he had once worked under him before he moved to Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA).





“The late Etyang was my Assistant for 4 yrs, thereafter worked with the MD KEMSA. I can swear he was not a robber that’s BS, cold blooded murder. The killers should face the full force of the law," Kabogo wrote on his Twitter page.





Kabogo was responding to a tweet by former KTN journalist Saddique Shaban on whether the murder of the officer was a calculated move by the police.





"Did rogue flying squad police officers in Ruaka take down a fellow constable police officer, Daniel Etyang, and an Uber driver, in a cold blood murder on Friday and labelled them "dangerous thugs"? Why was this cop clinically shot 12 times and Uber driver 5 times?"Shaban asked.



