Thursday November 28, 2019 - Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, was booed on Wednesday by leaders attending the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) launch at the Bomas of Kenya.





Atwoli found himself in trouble when he faulted the suggestions of the report, instead proposing an expansion of the Executive to house more individuals.





“On the Executive, we would need to do some amendments.”





“The President should have two Deputies and should have the powers to appoint a Prime Minister.”

“The Prime Minister should equally have two deputies,” he said.





The BBI suggestions were also slightly faulted by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who called for a review of the mode of picking the Prime Minister.





He called upon Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji-led taskforce to make it easy for the person who will be President to go about the exercise, terming it too complex as it is.





"From what I have seen on the President appointing a Prime Minister, you make it so difficult for whoever would be President to appoint a Prime Minister."





"The absolute majority, if they can’t get that he has to go back to the drawing board and get a new name,” he said.



