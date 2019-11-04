Monday November 3, 2019- Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has blasted Deputy President William Ruto for urging Kibra electorate that they will get development if they elect Jubilee Party candidate, Macdonald Mariga, in the November 7th by –election.





Speaking at the Woodley Grounds on Sunday, Waiguru called on Kibra residents not to buy into the deception being peddled on the campaign trail that development would only come if a certain candidate is elected.





Waiguru said that development came to Kibra during Ken Okoth's stint as the area MP in spite of being a member of ODM.





"Don't allow yourselves to be lied to that development will only come if you elect a leader from the other side (Msikubali kudanganywa ati maendeleo itakuja mkichagua tu kiongozi wa upande moja), " Waiguru said.





Last week Ruto urged Kibra residents to vote for Mariga if they want development as he is a candidate for the ruling Jubilee Party.



