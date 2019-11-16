Saturday November 16, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday met Mt. Kenya caucus at the Sagana State Lodge.





The President took the opportunity to woo the politicians, some of whom have been fighting his political moves, to back him in his second and last term.





The function was attended by most of the governors from Mt Kenya and other regions.





But conspicuously missing in the meeting was Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru. It is not clear where she was at the time of the meeting.









However, she welcomed the meeting, expressing her hopes that the President will use it to address some of the hottest political debates in the country currently.





"I anticipate that he will use this opportunity to seek support for the handshake and the BBI by assuring the leaders that their concerns about representation and allocation of resources, taking cognizance of our population, have been adequately addressed. Finally, I anticipate he will address matters of gender equality in the BBI," she had told the Star.





She was also expected to speak at the function, but the role was taken over by Meru's Kiraitu Murungi who spoke on behalf of the county bosses after she failed to attend.





The close supporter of the president had since been named in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) committee, tasked with the role of spearheading its campaign in Mt Kenya.



