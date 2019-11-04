Monday November 4, 2019-

Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has joined other Kenyans in commenting about Chief Justice, David Maraga‘s speech on Monday where he castigated the Executive for undermining the Judiciary.





Maraga who addressed a conference revealed how the Judiciary is being treated with contempt, adding that he is a human being.





"CSs and PSs are cleared to enter at the JKIA before the CJ. Some CSs are saying I will go before the year ends, kumbe hii Kenya ina wenyewe (do you mean to say Kenya has its owners)? I don't serve under the mercy of anybody," Maraga said.





“They are trying to control the Judiciary. They want to make us puppets. Government can’t not lead with impunity. It should respect court decisions." Maraga added.





Following his speech, Ahmednasir took to twitter and laughed off Maraga for not knowing Kenya has owners.





“Some CSs (Cabinet secretaries) are saying I will go before the year ends, kumbe hii Kenya ina wenyewe (apparently Kenya has real owners)?" Judge Maraga, who wore a wry smile intermittently, said.” Daily Nation...CJ Maraga...don’t tell me you don’t know that@dkmaraga,"" Ahmednasir asked.





