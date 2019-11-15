Friday November 15, 2019 - Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdulahi, has reacted to the appointment of former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, as the chairman of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in Mt Kenya region.





On Friday, Uhuru named the veteran politician as the leader of BBI committee in Mt Kenya region.





Others named in the BBI committee included former Kigumo MP, Jamleck Kamau, and Governors Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua) among others.





Reacting to Maina Kamanda‘s appointment, Ahmednasir mocked the appointment saying Mt Kenya region needs an intellectual powerhouse like Kamanda.





Kamanda, 73, was rejected by Nairobians in 2017 when he tried to vie for the Starehe constituency seat and was nominated to parliament by President Uhuru Kenyatta.”





“Mt Kenya region BADLY needs an INTELLECTUAL POWERHOUSE like Hon Maina Kamanda to be the Chair of the Mt Kenya BBI Committee...,” Ahmednasir said.





Maina Kamanda is currently the chairman of the Kieleweke faction that is opposed to Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.



