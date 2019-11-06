Wednesday November 6, 2019-

Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has asked Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, to disband Flying Squad department and send its boss Musa Yego home.





In a statement on Tuesday evening , Owino said Flying Squad which is under command of Director of Criminal Investigations(DCI) , George Kinoti, is being used as “hired goons” to settle business scores in a civil matter.





Owino gave an example of how Flying Squad officers were used to harass former Tetu MP, Ndungu Getheji in a property row with his brother Gitahi Gethenji.





“It is no secret that there are wrangles within the development. These wrangles are before the courts of law,” Owino said.





“It has now emerged that some parties to the dispute are not satisfied with the outcome of courts and have now resorted to hiring the Flying Squad to intimidate, harass and persecute Hon. Ndung’u Gethenji with the intent to cow him into submission and surrendering his rightful claim to his property and his chairmanship of the board,” Owino added.





Owino concluded by urging Matiangi to fire Musa Yego because he is among the rotten detectives who are destroying the good name of DCI.



