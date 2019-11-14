Thursday November 14, 2019 - Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has revealed the dangerous disease that Deputy President William Ruto suffered from after Jubilee Party candidate, Macdonald Mariga, lost the Kibra-by election to ODM’s Imran Okoth.





Reacting on Tuesday after Ruto called Raila a master of chaos, destroyer of parties and a dictator, Junet who is also ODM’s Director of Elections, said the DP is suffering from dementia because he doesn’t even know who won Kibra by-election.





“A day after Raila is declared winner, you’ll wake up and if lucky to find a media microphone before you, you’ll still tell him to accept defeat,”





“See, almost a week after the Kibra by-election, you’re still telling him to “accept defeat”.”





“You’re not even aware he won, and that you lost!” Junet said.





Dementia is a disease characterized by a decline in memory, language, problem-solving and other thinking skills that affect a person's ability to perform everyday activities.



