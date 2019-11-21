Friday, November 22, 2019-

A concerned Kenyan has raised an alarm over notorious criminals who are operating in Nanyuki town in broad-daylight.





The shameless cons engage in fraud while pretending that they are Airtel agents issuing Airtel lines and free gifts such as T-Shirts and Umbrellas.





They use very beautiful ladies with sweet tongue to trap the victims.





Read how the criminals operate and engage in crime, leaving

innocent Kenyans suffering after losing their hard earned money.









See photo of the notorious cons busy at work.





