Sunday, November 3, 2019-Imagine driving in a busy highway and then you spot a huge anaconda crossing the road?
This is what some motorists in Brazil recently experienced after a huge anaconda came out of the blues and started crossing the road, creating a traffic snarl up.
The motorists had to stop so that the scary snake can cross the road while others flashed their cameras to capture the moment.
Watch video.
This giant anaconda is just crossing the street 🙅 pic.twitter.com/fAHGM2Tnct— UberFacts (@UberFacts) October 31, 2019
