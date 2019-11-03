0 , , , ,
A+ A-
Sunday, November 3, 2019-Imagine driving in a busy highway and then you spot a huge anaconda crossing the road?

This is what some motorists in Brazil recently experienced after a huge anaconda came out of the blues and started crossing the road, creating a traffic snarl up.

The motorists had to stop so that the scary snake can cross the road while others flashed their cameras to capture the moment.

Watch video.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

Get the latest Gossip for FREE from DAILY POST, just ENTER YOUR EMAIL HERE

Delivered by DAILY POST

Loading...
Share to:
Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
Top