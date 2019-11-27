Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - Seasoned radio presenter, Talia Oyando, posted photos showing how her body has transformed over the years.





The fitness enthusiast still looks like a sauce despite clocking late thirties.





In fact, Talia looks hotter than most ladies in their early twenties.





She posted a throwback photo and said that the only thing that has changed over the years is her sweet thighs.





They have now become thicker.





“Same girl different thighs lol” she captioned the photos on her Instagram page.