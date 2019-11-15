Friday, November 15, 2019- On October 30, Mediamax Networks Ltd, the company that owns K24 TV, sacked over 160 employees due to dwindling revenues and hard economic times.





The media house promised a generous severance package to the affected workers including salaries for the months of October and November.





This was to be settled two days after they were sacked but weeks later, they are yet to receive a coin.





Some of the sacked staff are going through hard times and are crying out for help accusing the firm’s HR manager of taking them for a ride.





One of the sacked staff who sought anonymity said: “The pay was supposed to come after two days but three weeks later, we are yet to receive it. When I asked the HR, he told me that I would receive the money by the end of this week,”





Some of the axed staff are already contemplating going to court is this matter drags on.

“No one has been paid yet but we are still waiting. As much as I had a job on the side, most people did not and also, they are lawfully supposed to remit that money to me. They are not doing me a favour.





“If being civil is becoming a problem, then we shall explore legal action. Personally, if they do not pay me by Friday, November 15, I will reach out on Monday because I think they are playing games with us,” the unnamed ex-staff stated.





Some of the notable figures sent home in the purge include, Veteran Swahili anchor Mwanaisha Chidzuga, Business Editor Tony Timase, Swahili Managing Editor , Franklin Wambugu, Head of Sports, Torome Tirike and Senior Reporter, Frankilin Macharia.



