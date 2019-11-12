Tuesday November 12, 2019 - A close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto has revealed why Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) won the Kibra by-election last week.





In an interview with NTV on Tuesday, Kericho Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, said that the opposition used violence to win the Kibra by-election after Imran Okoth trounced Jubilee Party's candidate, McDonald Mariga.





He said that the ODM camp has mastered the art of violence during campaigns, adding that he is not impressed at all.

"ODM's strategy in scaring away voters in their stronghold regions is what gave them this win,” Cheruiyot said.





The Senator said that it is high time violence stopped.



He added that Kenya cannot afford to take the direction of countries such as Somalia, Congo, and South Africa.





"Violence is not a good thing."



"The difference between Kenya and Somalia, Congo and South Africa are what happened in Kibra," he said.



