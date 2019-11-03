Sunday, November 3, 2019

-South Mugirango MP, Slyvanus Osoro, who is among the vocal politicians in Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga camp, was caught red handed bribing voters in Kibera.





A video that has surfaced online shows Osoro promising a group of Kibera residents who had converged in a room Ksh 500 if they vote for Ruto’s candidate MacDonald Mariga.





ODM has raised an alarm over voter bribery in the upcoming by-election slated for November 7th.





A group of ODM politicians accused Deputy President of pouring millions in Kibera to compromise the voters.





Here’s a video of Osoro bribing voters.







