Tuesday November 26, 2019 - Former presidential candidate, Martha Karua, has asked how Deputy President William Ruto acquired his vast wealth.





In a post on social media on Tuesday morning, the NARC-Kenya Party leader blasted Ruto for a spectacular display of his wealth in the process of helping people across the nation.





''Good he is helping, but how did he acquire his choppers and ostentatious wealth or does the end justify the means?'' asked Martha Karua.





Karua was reacting to State House Digital Director of Communication, Dennis Itumbi's tweet that seemed to praise the DP for his good heart in helping the victims of the West Pokot landslide.

''DP @WilliamsRuto airlifting medical personnel to the affected sites in West Pokot,'' Itumbi had written on Monday.





Upon arrival in West Pokot, the DP availed his chopper for transportation of nurses and other medical personnel to help the victims of the Saturday landslides that has since claimed the lives of more than 52 lives with over 20 others still missing.





This is not the first time leaders have raised concerns over Ruto’s massive wealth.





Ruto has, however, on various occasions refused to reveal the source of his wealth and asked those asking questions to find it out themselves.



