Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, on Wednesday wished the earth would open and swallow him after he was heckled like a stray dog during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) at the Bomas of Kenya.





Murkomen was heckled by members of the public present at the report unveiling. ODM members including Gladys Wanga, Babu Owino led the stunt.





The senate majority leader took offense at Junet Mohamed’s comments regarding the alleged division in the Jubilee Party.





The senator also castigated organisers of the event for excluding people who hold a different opinion.





BBI chairman, Yusuf Haji had to quell the angry crowd who accused Murkomen of being among people who were undermining BBI.





BBI is an initiative of President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga and it recommends for formation of Prime Minister’s post to avoid winner takes all scenario during presidential elections.





