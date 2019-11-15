Friday November 15, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta will be hosting Mt. Kenya leaders at the Sagana State Lodge today in an event with exclusive invites only.





However, according to a source, not every Tom, Dick and Harry at the meeting will be allowed to address the President as only those who support the BBI will be allowed to address the gathering and in the process locking out Deputy President William Ruto and his allies.





The master of ceremony at the event will be former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe.





Pastor Peter Munga representing the Kikuyu Council of Elders will be open the event with a word of prayer.





Immediate former Equity Bank Group chair Peter Munga will speak on behalf of the business community from the region.









Polycarp Igathe, who is a businessman, politician and corporate executive, who serves as the Vice President in charge of Sales and Marketing in Vivo Energy Africa will speak for professionals from the region.





Newly appointed commissioner at the NCIC, Wambui Nyutu will address the congregation on behalf of the young people from Mt Kenya highlighting their challenges.





Mt. Kenya MPs will be represented by Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu while Senators will be represented by Embu Senator Njeru Ndwiga.





Kirinyaga Govrnor Anne Waiguru and her Nyeri counterpart, Mutahi Kahiga, and Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi, will speak on behalf of county bosses from the region.





CSs Joe Mucheru (ICT), James Macharia (Transport), Sicily Kariuki (Health) and Margaret Kobia (Public Service) will address the delegates.





Interior PS Karanja Kibicho and his Sports counterpart Kirimi Kaberia will also address the event.





Representatives from Maendeleo ya Wanawake and the Matatus Association from the region will also address the meeting on Friday.





