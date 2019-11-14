Friday November 15, 2019- Former Kakamega Senator, Dr. Boni Khalwale, has expressed confidence in Deputy President William Ruto succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta come 2022.





In a tweet, Khalwale said that the Kibra by-election had shown that Ruto is a force to reckon with when it comes to the politics of this nation.





As a result, he noted that the DP stands a better chance of beating Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Amollo Odinga on the basis of his development track record.





He opined that Ruto has proven beyond doubt that he is a performer.





On the other hand, Khalwale criticized Raila, saying that he will lose on account of violence in reference to the alleged violence that was witnessed in Kibra during the by-elections where Khalwale himself is said to have been attacked by goons hired by the ODM party.





According to him, despite the violence the deputy president will not be barred from being the President of this nation when Uhuru leaves power.





"Reading from the hotly contested cosmopolitan Kibra by-election, it is now a no-brainer that the 2022 presidential election will be won by @WilliamsRuto, on the platform of development & lost by @RailaOdinga on account of violence," he said.





