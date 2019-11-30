Sunday December 1, 2019-

Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has warned Deputy President William Ruto against snatching Mt Kenya region from President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Already as things stand, Ruto has more control of Mt Kenya than Uhuru, a thing that has angered the Nyeri Town legislator.





Dr Ruto is in firm control of Muranga, Nyeri, Kirinyaga and Meru counties and it only a matter of time before his take control of Kiambu, Nyandarua and Embu counties





In a response to TV host Tony Gachoka on Saturday, Mr. Ngunjiri insisted that Uhuru remains the kingpin of Mt Kenya, adding that Ruto cannot displace him.





"@ngunjiriwambugu plan by Hustler is simple. Raid Mt. Kenya convert much of it to suit him, so if Uhuru goes against him for Baba he will send a war cry, example Kirinyaga Jana; BBI is an excuse to start the war, plan B anti-Kikuyu smears have begun so as to unite others against 1," Gachoka wrote on Twitter.





"He will not succeed. We're alert. Mt Kenya is Uhuru Kenyatta's bedroom. (Hawezmek. Tuko Chonjo. Mt Kenya ni bedroom ya #UhuruKenyatta," Ngunjiri wrote in response to Gachoka.



