Thursday November 11, 2019-

Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly approached Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka with an aim of forming a formidable alliance ahead of 2022 presidential election.





Those in the know says, Ruto has already sent emissaries to the Kalonzo and notified him of a possibility of forming alliance with him.





Already Ruto and Kalonzo have formed a team that is meeting once a month to craft on the way forward.





Ruto and Kalonzo feel increasingly isolated in their respective political camps ahead of the 2022 presidential race.





Ruto has been abandoned by President Uhuru Kenyatta while Kalonzo is in the cold as ODM party leader, Raila Odinga “enjoy the fruits of the handshake”





Kalonzo’s strategists believe that an alliance with Ruto provides the best political formula to propel Wiper into the next government.

Yesterday, Soi MP Caleb Kositany, a key Ruto ally, said the DP was ready to work with any political formation(s) who share in his vision for the country.

Without confirming the likely political juggernaut, the Jubilee deputy secretary-general and chairman of the Rift Valley Parliamentary Caucus said, "Nothing is impossible in politics."

He added: "They (Wiper leaders) are uncomfortable where they had high hopes because they have been insulted."

He said Wiper is welcome anytime to join the DP to form the next government.