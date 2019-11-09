Saturday November 9, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has decried tactics that he claimed former Prime Minister Raila Odinga employed to win the Kibra by-election.





Speaking on Saturday, the DP insinuated that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) largely succeeded by causing mayhem and chaos.





He went as far as to compare ODM's tactics in the highly-contested mini-poll to terror activities.

"The only strategy and structure Tinga's party (ODM) had which largely succeeded was violence, chaos, mayhem and terror meted out by organised baba's militia the same instruments used by terrorists organizations including outlawed groups.”





“How sad they have learned nothing from handshake!" stated Ruto.





ODM's candidate in the Kibra by-election, Imran Okoth, trounced Jubilee's McDonald Mariga, who was fronted by Ruto, in the hotly contested Kibra by-election that occurred on Thursday.



