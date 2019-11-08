Friday November 8, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto has congratulated ODM candidate Bernard Okoth after he emerged the winner in the hotly contested Kibra by-election.





Taking to his Facebook account on Friday, Ruto lauded Okoth for what he described as a well-deserved victory.





According to him, their Jubilee party has, however, done well compared to previous elections.





''Pongezi Benard Okoth for Kibra. Congrats Mariga, Team Jubilee & supporters for daring the so called 'bedroom', braving the chaos/violence, to double our vote from 12% (2017) to 26% now. Our competitors came down 78% (2017) to 52%. They retained the seat we have served notice,'' read DP Ruto's post.





Okoth was on Friday officially declared the winner for the race while Jubilee's McDonald Mariga had on Thursday night called the ODM candidate and conceded defeat.





"I'm humbled to have received a congratulatory call from @MarigaOfficial .That’s the spirit of politics. I promise to move forward with every interested party for the good of our people. God bless Kibra," SAID Okoth's tweet confirming Mariga's call.





