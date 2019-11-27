Wednesday November 27, 2019- A section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto have mocked ODM party leader Raila Odinga following the release of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.





This is after the document failed to recommend a referendum, which Raila had described as a 'tsunami', which will sweep the Tanga Tanga group in case they opposed it.





“There are very good views from Kenyans and once the report is out, we will publish it for Kenyans to give their views then go for a referendum. I have seen a storm, there are signs that it will rain. There’s is a storm that will take all the Tanga Tanga people to the ocean,” the ODM boss said.





Following the launch of the much-hyped report, Ruto's allies took to social media to taunt Raila wondering where is the 'tsunami' which he had threatened them with.





"For the first time, I fully agree with the BBI report. Unfortunately I have spent the entire evening trying to trace the so called "tsunami" in the said report," tweeted Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.





Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale waded into the debate and termed the report a big win for Ruto's camp.





"Hi Kenyans. Waiting and anxiety is over. Presidential system it is! The so called tsunami that we were threatened with ain't coming. The divisive referendum ain't there. Position of Majority Leader has merely been renamed Prime Minister. Hurray! Ruto for President!" Khalwale said.





Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa said he was throwing his weight behind the report because there will be no tsunami which would have divided Jubilee Party top leadership.





"Now the BBI Task force has avoided the divisive referendum and reckons that the issues raised can be prosecuted through the parliamentary process. I wish to declare my support for this report.





"Since they have ceded to our demands and avoided the tsunami that could have washed away the bridges that H.E Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto have built since 2013," he tweeted.



